Coldfoot, AK

Events on the Coldfoot calendar

Coldfoot Updates
 6 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Live events are lining up on the Coldfoot calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coldfoot area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUHaM_0cFqTQap00

Total Joint Replacement Class

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1650 Cowles St, Fairbanks, AK

Check in at 5:45 p.m. class begins promptly at 6 p.m. To register, place call the FMH Education department at 458-5580Location: McGown Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WhrD_0cFqTQap00

2021 Fall Banquet Fundraiser

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 813 Noble St, Fairbanks, AK

Join us for our annual Fall Banquet Fundraiser! We will be taking a look at the foundation God has committed this organization to, celebrating Sarah Herzberg as she moves on to a new chapter, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465cFx_0cFqTQap00

Frank-n-Stein Beer Festival

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701

There’s no better way to celebrate grown-up Halloween than sampling local beers, spirits, and cocktails at the Frank-N-Stein Beer Festival!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqRMm_0cFqTQap00

Alaska Northern Light with Fall Foliage

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6450 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

***ALASKA – FALL & NORTHERN LIGHTS *** Dates are around Equinox which means more aurora activity: Oct 11 - Oct 15 Signup here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnBqO_0cFqTQap00

BOARD MEETING - Eclipse Soccer Club

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

The in person meeting location will be at the Walden Estate Community Center, 1108 Hampstead Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701 from 6:30 - 7:30pm. If unable to attend in person: Zoom Meeting - Meeting...

