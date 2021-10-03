Centralia events calendar

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Centralia area:

Walking With Angels Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove, OK

Make plans to join us on the morning of Saturday, October 16th, for Walking With Angels at Har-Ber Village Museum at 8:30 am. Come out and donate to a great organization, Heavenly Angels House...

Crawl-O-Ween "on the porch" Disney, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Oklahoma 28, 219 Main St, Disney, OK

Bring your chairs and come watch the Crawl-O-Ween Jeep & Razer parade down Main Street "on the porch". Folk's will be passing out candy to the little one's trick or treating!

Future Bass Team Trail Tournament Championship Bernice, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 28227 S 4535 Rd, Bernice, OK

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021 to Sunday, October 31, 2021, Start Time: 7:20 AM BOTH DAYS 5 FISH LIMIT STOP TIME 3:00 PM CHECK IN BEFORE 4:00 PM, REGISIRATION: SOUTHWINDS MARINA FRIDAY NIGHT 5...

Heart of a Lion Golf Tournament Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

The Shangri-La Heart of a Lion Classic Scramble will be held at the Shangri-La Golf Club on October 3rd at 12:30 PM. The Partner Alternate Shot Horserace will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at...

Hoot & Howl Camper Treat Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 54101 E State Highway 85A, Afton, OK

Hoot & Howl Camper Treat is on Facebook. To connect with Hoot & Howl Camper Treat, join Facebook today.