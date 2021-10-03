CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, OK

Centralia events calendar

Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 6 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Centralia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ayxS_0cFqTPi600

Walking With Angels

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4404 W 20th Rd, Grove, OK

Make plans to join us on the morning of Saturday, October 16th, for Walking With Angels at Har-Ber Village Museum at 8:30 am. Come out and donate to a great organization, Heavenly Angels House...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UO9Mb_0cFqTPi600

Crawl-O-Ween "on the porch"

Disney, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Oklahoma 28, 219 Main St, Disney, OK

Bring your chairs and come watch the Crawl-O-Ween Jeep & Razer parade down Main Street "on the porch". Folk's will be passing out candy to the little one's trick or treating!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmqXf_0cFqTPi600

Future Bass Team Trail Tournament Championship

Bernice, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 28227 S 4535 Rd, Bernice, OK

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021 to Sunday, October 31, 2021, Start Time: 7:20 AM BOTH DAYS 5 FISH LIMIT STOP TIME 3:00 PM CHECK IN BEFORE 4:00 PM, REGISIRATION: SOUTHWINDS MARINA FRIDAY NIGHT 5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg0B_0cFqTPi600

Heart of a Lion Golf Tournament

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

The Shangri-La Heart of a Lion Classic Scramble will be held at the Shangri-La Golf Club on October 3rd at 12:30 PM. The Partner Alternate Shot Horserace will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljKAu_0cFqTPi600

Hoot & Howl Camper Treat

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 54101 E State Highway 85A, Afton, OK

Hoot & Howl Camper Treat is on Facebook. To connect with Hoot & Howl Camper Treat, join Facebook today.

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

