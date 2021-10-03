CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalk, TX

What’s up Chalk: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Chalk has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chalk:

Geocaching 101

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park host to find out what geocaching is all about and how to get started in this outdoor sport. There will be a few GPS devices available for this program, but you may want to bring your...

Dutch Oven Cooking

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

We will be cooking up a delicious recipe for the demonstration. Where : Meet by the Day-use Area next to the Pavilion What to bring : a plate, fork/spoon, water and camping chair Cost: Program is...

Annual Reunion and Open House

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Spur 91, Quanah, TX

The Downtown Medicine Mound Museum will host its annual open house and community reunion on Saturday, October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A lunch will be...

