Coming soon: Bethera events

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethera area:

Berkeley Senior Invitational Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

36 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with flights (with ten players in each flight) determined by first-round score. Field limited to the first 108 entries.

Lion Tiger Safari Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 148 Boy Scout Ln, Moncks Corner, SC

Lion & Tiger Cub Scouts and their Adult Partners can enjoy a wonderful day event at Camp Moultrie.

DATENIGHTS21 Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

This is A Fun ,Fresh, New ,Classy, YET Sophisticated TWIST to Dating ! Whether it’s with your S/O , Friends , Family Or Your Mingle!

"Dinner for Seven" movie premier Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 484 N U.S. Hwy 52 #110, Moncks Corner, SC

"Dinner for Seven" movie premier at Atlantis restaurant and lounge, 484 N hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, Moncks Corner, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:30 pm

2021 NAPWDA SC State Workshop Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Visit Website 2021 NAPWDA SOUTH CAROLINA STATE WORKSHOP October 18th-22nd 2021 Hosted By: Berkeley County Sheriff\'s Office Location: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

