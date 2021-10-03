CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethera, SC

Coming soon: Bethera events

Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 6 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethera area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLPh4_0cFqTNBs00

Berkeley Senior Invitational

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

36 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with flights (with ten players in each flight) determined by first-round score. Field limited to the first 108 entries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsfEZ_0cFqTNBs00

Lion Tiger Safari

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 148 Boy Scout Ln, Moncks Corner, SC

Lion & Tiger Cub Scouts and their Adult Partners can enjoy a wonderful day event at Camp Moultrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVeQD_0cFqTNBs00

DATENIGHTS21

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

This is A Fun ,Fresh, New ,Classy, YET Sophisticated TWIST to Dating ! Whether it’s with your S/O , Friends , Family Or Your Mingle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTAlV_0cFqTNBs00

"Dinner for Seven" movie premier

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 484 N U.S. Hwy 52 #110, Moncks Corner, SC

"Dinner for Seven" movie premier at Atlantis restaurant and lounge, 484 N hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, Moncks Corner, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YWBl_0cFqTNBs00

2021 NAPWDA SC State Workshop

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Visit Website 2021 NAPWDA SOUTH CAROLINA STATE WORKSHOP October 18th-22nd 2021 Hosted By: Berkeley County Sheriff\'s Office Location: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office \n

Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

