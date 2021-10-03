What’s up Atlantic City: Local events calendar

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Atlantic City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

“7th Annual Fall Fun Fest” Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 E Park Ave, Riverton, WY

Join us on our seventh annual Fall Fun Fest! This is a great day to get out and visit the Museum! We’ll be making harvest and Halloween themed crafts and snacks, and we’ll have some of our classic...

NEC Code Update Lander, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 Enterprise Boulevard, Lander, WY 82520

2020 Changes to the National Electrical Code - 16 hours

Teton Therapy Hosts Business After Hours in Riverton! Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1406 W Main St, Riverton, WY

CELEBRATE WITH TETON THERAPY! 🎉 We are excited to be celebrating 21 years of business and 1 year anniversary at our new location! Join us on Thursday, October 14th from 5:30 - 7:30 PM for our...

FTG Charity 5K Glow Run Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2002 W Sunset Dr #1, Riverton, WY

Join us for our 1st annual glow run/walk! Oct 9th 2021. Race starts @ 7pm on 2002 W. Sunset Drive Riverton, WY. All proceeds go to support Riverton Boys & Girls Club and Eagles Hope Transitions...

Fall Craft Fair and Expo Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 950 Buena Vista Dr, Lander, WY

Many unique crafted items and a few representatives to choose from. A great place to find a little bit of everything.