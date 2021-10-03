CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabela, NM

Arabela events coming soon

Arabela Post
 6 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Arabela is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Arabela area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWHr3_0cFqTLQQ00

Texico Youth Retreat 2021

Capitan, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Texico Youth Retreat 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Texico Youth Retreat 2021, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFkXT_0cFqTLQQ00

Fall Celebration at THE ATTIC

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1031 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Bring the family and lets have an afternoon of FUN here at the attic. Each building will be giving out trick-or-treat candy since it's Halloween Eve! We will have karaoke, drawings, beer, wine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAcVG_0cFqTLQQ00

LIVE @ Win Place & Show

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

LIVE @ Win Place & Show at Ruidoso, New Mexico, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC4Dc_0cFqTLQQ00

Wine and Paint

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday, October 24th for a Wine and Paint Party at the Enchanted Vine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmBn4_0cFqTLQQ00

Worship

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 25974 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

9:30 AM- Gospel Sing 10 AM- Worship and kids church

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arabela Post

Arabela Post

Arabela, NM
ABOUT

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

