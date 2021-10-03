CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orla, TX

Orla events coming soon

Orla News Watch
Orla News Watch
 6 days ago

(ORLA, TX) Live events are coming to Orla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDfyZ_0cFqTKXh00

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Learn More

Legal Aid Clinic

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9w7w_0cFqTKXh00

Comedy Duo

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Come out to a night of laughs. Raymond Orta will be coming to Pecos and along with him Mario "Superstar" Salazar. This Comic duo have been selling out shows all over the place, if you missed out...

Learn More

Children’s Storytime

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqCro_0cFqTKXh00

AJ Castillo

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

AJ Castillo, Shelly Lares, and Caleb Young Band at Cyclones Ball Park at 2021-10-23

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Orla, TX
Pecos, TX
Government
City
Pecos, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelly Lares
Orla News Watch

Orla News Watch

Orla, TX
5
Followers
195
Post
207
Views
ABOUT

With Orla News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy