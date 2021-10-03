Orla events coming soon

(ORLA, TX) Live events are coming to Orla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orla:

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Legal Aid Clinic Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...

Comedy Duo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Come out to a night of laughs. Raymond Orta will be coming to Pecos and along with him Mario "Superstar" Salazar. This Comic duo have been selling out shows all over the place, if you missed out...

Children’s Storytime Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!



AJ Castillo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

AJ Castillo, Shelly Lares, and Caleb Young Band at Cyclones Ball Park at 2021-10-23