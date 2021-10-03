CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, CA

Coming soon: Amboy events

 6 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Amboy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amboy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOrQd_0cFqTJey00

Medicare 101 & Plan Review // Fairfield Inn & Suites in 29 Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqlMj_0cFqTJey00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cJPE_0cFqTJey00

Kitchen Comedy 29

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 6427 Mesquite Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Join us for the Kitchen in the Desert Comedy show, bringing LA's best comedians to the desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toItl_0cFqTJey00

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree National Park with Stan Moniz

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afLfQ_0cFqTJey00

Arts & Writing Retreat in Joshua Tree Desert

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: host site, twentynine palms, CA 92277

This interdisciplinary experiential arts retreat invokes the imaginaries of place for new work and approaches to emerge.

Amboy, CA
