Coming soon: Amboy events
(AMBOY, CA) Amboy has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amboy:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 6333 Encelia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside & San Bernardino County from local agents that know the market.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 6427 Mesquite Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Join us for the Kitchen in the Desert Comedy show, bringing LA's best comedians to the desert.
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM
Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: host site, twentynine palms, CA 92277
This interdisciplinary experiential arts retreat invokes the imaginaries of place for new work and approaches to emerge.
Comments / 0