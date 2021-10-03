Shaniko calendar: Coming events

(SHANIKO, OR) Shaniko is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shaniko:

Concealed Handgun License Course – Madras, OR Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 66 NW Cedar St, Madras, OR

This class meets and exceeds the state of Oregon requirements to apply for a Concealed Handgun License. Students are not required to bring any equipment with them to the course. Focused Fire...

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street This meeting is open to the public and interested citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be offered via Zoom and teleconference...

$36,000 BUCKIN’ BRONCO GIVEAWAY Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH | 2PM-7PM One LUCKY winner can drive away with a NEW Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 Cash! Car Giveaway at 5PM and other Cash & Prize Drawings between 2PM-7PM (multiple winners...

2nd Annual Gazoo Trucking Halloween Terror at the Strip Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 97 US-26, Madras, OR

Gates open at 8:30 am - Racing starts at 10 am Saturday & 9 am Sunday Come for the Halloween fun again this year!!!

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 SE Buff St, Madras, OR

Adventist Community Services hosts the Jefferson County Food Bank each Tuesday from 1:30pm to 5pm. Call 541-475-3344 for further assistance.