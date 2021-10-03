Live events Foraker — what’s coming up

(FORAKER, OK) Foraker is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Foraker area:

Rime Sangha Hike – Tallgrass Prairie National Reserve Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 15316 Co Rd 4201, Pawhuska, OK

The Rime Sangha will be meeting up at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on Sunday October 10th at 1pm for a socially distant hike through the park. We will be hiking the Prairie, Gas House...

Cornhole Tournament w/ Triggers BBQ Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

FOOD ON SITE - TRIGGERS BBQ LET THE GAMES BEGIN! 💥 If you're feeling competitive or just want to have a little fun on Thursday evenings, join us for our cornhole tournament!! Rules and bracket...

Rocky Horror Picture Show Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is being presented at the Constantine Theater

Word Search Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

1 Million Cups Presentation for Dearing House with Maggi Hutchason Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 2101 N Ash St, Ponca City, OK

Dearing House, named for the family that donated the building, opened its doors to children in April 2003. Dearing House is a non-profit organization, governed by a board of directors, and...