What’s up Maljamar: Local events calendar
(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 401 S 20th St, Artesia, NM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM
Join us for our annual Halloween Fun with games, crafts, popcorn, and more. Wear a costume to be entered into our grand prize giveaways! … More
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
The 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 10K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE HALF...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM
Candy Sushi: September 15 @ 4pm Frakentoys: October 28 @ 4pm Fakemon Creations November 17 4pm Chocolate Olympics December 9 @ 4pm NERF Wars: January 14 6:30pm All events will take place at...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
