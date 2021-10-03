What’s up Maljamar: Local events calendar

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

I AM THEY CONCERT Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S 20th St, Artesia, NM

I AM THEY CONCERT er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við I AM THEY CONCERT, kom á Facebook nú.

Halloween Fun Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Join us for our annual Halloween Fun with games, crafts, popcorn, and more. Wear a costume to be entered into our grand prize giveaways! … More

2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 10K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE HALF...

Library -- Teen Event -- Frankentoys Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Candy Sushi: September 15 @ 4pm Frakentoys: October 28 @ 4pm Fakemon Creations November 17 4pm Chocolate Olympics December 9 @ 4pm NERF Wars: January 14 6:30pm All events will take place at...

Aaron Watson Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Find friends to enjoy Aaron Watson at Unknown venue with