CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maljamar, NM

What’s up Maljamar: Local events calendar

Maljamar News Alert
Maljamar News Alert
 6 days ago

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zFvE_0cFqTEFL00

I AM THEY CONCERT

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 S 20th St, Artesia, NM

I AM THEY CONCERT er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við I AM THEY CONCERT, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II22M_0cFqTEFL00

Halloween Fun

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Join us for our annual Halloween Fun with games, crafts, popcorn, and more. Wear a costume to be entered into our grand prize giveaways! … More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTYed_0cFqTEFL00

2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE 10K, 2ND ANNUAL HAUNTED HUSTLE HALF...

Learn More

Library -- Teen Event -- Frankentoys

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Candy Sushi: September 15 @ 4pm Frakentoys: October 28 @ 4pm Fakemon Creations November 17 4pm Chocolate Olympics December 9 @ 4pm NERF Wars: January 14 6:30pm All events will take place at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqEqY_0cFqTEFL00

Aaron Watson

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Find friends to enjoy Aaron Watson at Unknown venue with

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artesia, NM
Government
City
Artesia, NM
City
Maljamar, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Watson
Maljamar News Alert

Maljamar News Alert

Maljamar, NM
22
Followers
221
Post
941
Views
ABOUT

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy