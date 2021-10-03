CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta events calendar

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 6 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Live events are lining up on the Atlanta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBwxw_0cFqTDMc00

Alumni Family Experience

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1074 Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, ID

This event is reserved for alumni. This event will be held in Garden Valley, ID. Lodging and sessions will be held at River Canyon Retreat. Contact Trina our Admissions Director at 360-690-8495...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYVsi_0cFqTDMc00

Haunted Hills Halloween @Harleys W/Pocket Of Bones!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 Main St, Idaho City, ID

Haunted Hills Halloween @Harleys W/Pocket Of Bones! at Harleys Pub, 305 Main Street, Idaho City, ID 83631, Idaho City, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzzER_0cFqTDMc00

Lindzay Autumn LIVE

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Lindzay Autumn LIVE at Gold Mine Grill & Saloon, 3867 Hwy 21, Idaho City, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 08:00 pm

Halloween Bash

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

Yer Mama! Halloween Bash! LIVE MUSIC You may also like the following events from Gold Mine Grill & Saloon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYfLz_0cFqTDMc00

Live Music by Reckless Kelly & Micky & The Motorcars!

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 220 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

2 Nights! 2 Amazing Bands! Reckless Kelly & Micky & The Motorcars in Stanley together! Concert will take place in Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall. SEPARATE TICKETS ARE NEEDED FOR...

