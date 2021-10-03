Live events on the horizon in Sasabe

(SASABE, AZ) Live events are coming to Sasabe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sasabe:

Juan Bautista de Anza Expedition 246th Anniversary Walk on History! Free Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Burruel St, Tubac, AZ

Saturday, October 23rd marks the 246th Anniversary of the Juan Bautista de Anza Expedition. Although any day is a great day to take a "Walk on History," we thought you'd enjoy making history by...

Bad News Blues Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Don't miss another great night of Hot Blues Music! Featuring the Bad News Blues Band! Bring the blues lover in your life for a fun night of LIVE MUSIC!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Instructors: Sue Stover & Lisa Pressman October 2-4 Tubac School of Fine Arts , Tubac, AZ In-person workshop. Please check Sue Stover & Lisa Pressman’s websites for updates and to register.

Yoga Retreat in Sunny Southern Arizona Sasabe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1 La Osa Ranch Rd, Sasabe, AZ

Location:October’s retreat will be at Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe Arizona! The ranch owners are in the midst of a remodel with updated rooms and the same historic, western charm. We will have the...

Fall 2021 Retreat Sasabe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 La Osa Ranch Rd, Sasabe, AZ

Join us for a Personal Healing Retreat designed with you in mind! STAR provides a safe and caring environment to not only explore and identify, but to heal past pain. Using a variety of creative...