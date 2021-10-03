CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasabe, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Sasabe

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Live events are coming to Sasabe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sasabe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMe5F_0cFqTCTt00

Juan Bautista de Anza Expedition 246th Anniversary Walk on History! Free

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Burruel St, Tubac, AZ

Saturday, October 23rd marks the 246th Anniversary of the Juan Bautista de Anza Expedition. Although any day is a great day to take a "Walk on History," we thought you'd enjoy making history by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MKja_0cFqTCTt00

Bad News Blues

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Don't miss another great night of Hot Blues Music! Featuring the Bad News Blues Band! Bring the blues lover in your life for a fun night of LIVE MUSIC!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGIIF_0cFqTCTt00

Advance Encaustic - Layers of Meaning (Lisa Pressman & Sue Stover) — R&F Handmade Paints

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Instructors: Sue Stover & Lisa Pressman October 2-4 Tubac School of Fine Arts , Tubac, AZ In-person workshop. Please check Sue Stover & Lisa Pressman’s websites for updates and to register.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCK9N_0cFqTCTt00

Yoga Retreat in Sunny Southern Arizona

Sasabe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1 La Osa Ranch Rd, Sasabe, AZ

Location:October’s retreat will be at Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe Arizona! The ranch owners are in the midst of a remodel with updated rooms and the same historic, western charm. We will have the...

Learn More

Fall 2021 Retreat

Sasabe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 La Osa Ranch Rd, Sasabe, AZ

Join us for a Personal Healing Retreat designed with you in mind! STAR provides a safe and caring environment to not only explore and identify, but to heal past pain. Using a variety of creative...

Learn More

#Live Events#Live Music#The Bad News Blues Band#Tubac School Of Fine Arts
Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe, AZ
With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

