Lukeville, AZ

What’s up Lukeville: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) Lukeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lukeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdAc9_0cFqTBbA00

Film and Story Lab

Ajo, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 55 South Orilla Ave, Ajo, AZ

Join the Sonoran Desert Inn Artist-in- Residence Amada Torruella for a 3 part filmmaking workshop. It is free and open to youth that are 15 years old and up. The workshop will be held on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzDrf_0cFqTBbA00

Ajo Red & White Weekend

Ajo, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

STAYED TUNED FOR UPDATES! 2021 RED & WHITE ANNUAL celebration returns. Please mark your calendars for: Friday, Oct 15th: Social Hour(S) Happening at Recreation Hall Saturday, Oct 16th: Kord’s Beer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6hEq_0cFqTBbA00

Ajo Youth Soccer (Ages 10-13) - Ajo, AZ 2021

Ajo, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:15 PM

Description Ajo, Arizona Youth Soccer (Ages 10-13) The Ajo Youth Soccer (Ages 10-13) Division offers youth soccer players the opportunity to develop skills, fundamentals, and reap the benefits of...

