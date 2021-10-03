CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fieldton, TX

What’s up Fieldton: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are coming to Fieldton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fieldton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nVmG_0cFqTAiR00

Car Show & Chili Cook Off

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1001 W 7th, Plainview, TX

Food Trucks – Bouncy House – Games – Chili Tasting Custom Bikes – Live Music – Pumpkin Decorating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjhaN_0cFqTAiR00

whiteflat, tx

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in whiteflat_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvCg_0cFqTAiR00

City Council Meeting

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlhAP_0cFqTAiR00

Trunk-or-Treat Abernathy!

Abernathy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 7th St, Abernathy, TX

Abernathy Ministerial Alliance hosts this year's Trunk or Treat at the Abernathy High School parking lot! Join us for a night of family fun and CANDY! If you would like to participate and bring a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44exjI_0cFqTAiR00

New to AU? New Members Class

Abernathy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX

Abernathy United Church, 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX 79311, USA Join us for a free lunch and learn more about Abernathy United Church. Register online at...

Fieldton, TX
With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

