What’s up Fieldton: Local events calendar
(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are coming to Fieldton.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fieldton:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 1001 W 7th, Plainview, TX
Food Trucks – Bouncy House – Games – Chili Tasting Custom Bikes – Live Music – Pumpkin Decorating
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 505 7th St, Abernathy, TX
Abernathy Ministerial Alliance hosts this year's Trunk or Treat at the Abernathy High School parking lot! Join us for a night of family fun and CANDY! If you would like to participate and bring a...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX
Abernathy United Church, 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX 79311, USA Join us for a free lunch and learn more about Abernathy United Church. Register online at...
