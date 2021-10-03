Live events coming up in Lake Santeetlah

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Santeetlah area:

11th Annual Fall Harvest Festival Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 121 School House Rd, Robbinsville, NC

Step back in time as you enjoy demonstrations of spinning, weaving, log splitting and open fire cooking, as well as a country fair and handmade local crafts. Music, dancing, buggy rides; Cherokee...

Graham County Farmer's Market Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 80 Knight St, Robbinsville, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - December 18, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:Graham County Public Library, 80 Knight Street

Rock the Dragon 2022 - The Fun Never Stops Fontana Dam, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Woods Road, Fontana Dam, NC 28733

The premiere Spring driving event at the Dragon. Mostly for S2000's but everyone is welcome and it's FREE!

MSSD MINIs Slay the Sleeping Dragon 2021 Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

MINIs Slay the Sleeping Dragon is a gathering of MINIs old and new, at picturesque Fontana Village, NC. Masses of MINIs will be attending to Slay the Dragon! MSSD will be held on Friday through...

Dragon's Den Grill EOY closing Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17548 Tapoco Rd, Robbinsville, NC

We will be closing the Dragon's Den Grill at the end of business on Sunday October 31st for the 2021 season. We will reopen it March 1st, 2022.