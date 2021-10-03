Yellow Pine calendar: Events coming up

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Yellow Pine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Renewed Women's Retreat McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2595 Eastside Dr, McCall, ID

Are you ready to spend a weekend being renewed? Join an awesome group of ladies as we have fun and seek God together! October 8-10, Camp Idahaven, McCall For all women, age 18 and older...

The Ambrose School Boys Varsity Soccer @ McCall-Donnelly McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 401 N Mission St, McCall, ID

The McCall-Donnelly (McCall, ID) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. The Ambrose School (Meridian, ID) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 5p.

Second Sunday Sounds at Six Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 N, 901 1st St, McCall, ID

Hello music lovers! The McCall Music Society is pleased to announce the return of Second Sunday Sounds at Six- McCall’s free concert music series! Please join us on the second sunday of the month...

10/22 Fall Release Dinner Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1410 Mill Road, McCall, ID 83638

Join us for dinner to taste our current releases and our new 2017 Whitewater.