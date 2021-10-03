CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Pine, ID

Yellow Pine calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Yellow Pine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnBbp_0cFqT82E00

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Youth & Family Series, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhqPS_0cFqT82E00

Renewed Women's Retreat

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2595 Eastside Dr, McCall, ID

Are you ready to spend a weekend being renewed? Join an awesome group of ladies as we have fun and seek God together! October 8-10, Camp Idahaven, McCall For all women, age 18 and older...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzEiy_0cFqT82E00

The Ambrose School Boys Varsity Soccer @ McCall-Donnelly

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 401 N Mission St, McCall, ID

The McCall-Donnelly (McCall, ID) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. The Ambrose School (Meridian, ID) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f95u_0cFqT82E00

Second Sunday Sounds at Six Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 N, 901 1st St, McCall, ID

Hello music lovers! The McCall Music Society is pleased to announce the return of Second Sunday Sounds at Six- McCall’s free concert music series! Please join us on the second sunday of the month...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbYIH_0cFqT82E00

10/22 Fall Release Dinner

Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1410 Mill Road, McCall, ID 83638

Join us for dinner to taste our current releases and our new 2017 Whitewater.

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Mccall For#Mccall Donnelly#The Ambrose School Lrb#The Mccall Music Society
Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine, ID
ABOUT

With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

