Orogrande, NM

Orogrande calendar: Events coming up

Orogrande Daily
 6 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Orogrande calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLraQ_0cFqT79V00

Hunter's Moon Sound Bath at White Sands NP (LAST EVENT OF THE SEASON!)

White Sands Missile Range, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: P.O. Box 1086, White Sands, NM 88002

Join me for my Last Sound Bath of the season at White Sands National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndXBE_0cFqT79V00

Southern NM Wedding Expo

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Come to Las Cruces' grandest wedding event. Come meet wedding pros from Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Alamogordo and in between. We cater to the area's best at Hotel Encanto. Shop for all your wedding needs, buy if you're ready or make appointments with the top picks. Win prizes, watch 2 fashion shows and let our 50+ wedding pros help you make the right decisions for your special day. For more information, go to NMWedExpo.com Get your free tickets now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeWAB_0cFqT79V00

Beer, Bacon, & Bourbon

Holloman AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Bldg. 761, W New Mexico Ave, Holloman AFB, NM

LIVE entertainment + prizes!! UNLIMITED access to a bacon themed food spread $45 per/person includes 10 tastings with the ability to purchase 5 more for $10.00 Call 572-8195 for Tickets and info

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJNmh_0cFqT79V00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzxnN_0cFqT79V00

NRP Online Course/Live Instructor Checkoff

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2450 S. Telshor Blcd, Las Cruces, NM 88011

**PLEASE MAKE SURE TO CONTACT EDUCATION AT 2233 TO HAVE THE ONLINE PORTION ADDED TO YOUR HEALTHSTREAM ACCOUNT**

Orogrande, NM
