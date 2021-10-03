Live events on the horizon in Akhiok

(AKHIOK, AK) Akhiok has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Akhiok:

KMXT's Run the Rock Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2.8 Anton Larsen Rd, Kodiak, AK

KMXT's Annual Run the Rock Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k will be October 9th this year! In-person and virtual options are available for all events. Register at...

A Quilt for All Seasons Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2932 Mill Bay Rd, Kodiak, AK

The Kodiak Bear Paw Quilters and Kodiak Arts Council present A QUILT FOR ALL SEASONS We are delighted to announce that we are planning to hold this anticipated community event again this fall...

Alaska Business Club Awards Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK

Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code