Live events on the horizon in Powder River

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Powder River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Powder River area:

Kaspen Haley! Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 211 Riverview Ave, Mills, WY

Killer Keyz Dueling Pianos Bar Nunn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Ln, Bar Nunn, WY

The duo Kirk and Rich are back performing as Killer Keyz by dueling pianos! So come on down to The Hangar and get your tickets now! Limited seating available! We will also be doing a few VIP...

Clay Arts Vegas International Collaborative Ceramics Exhibition Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The exhibition is a collaboration of international and American artists and Clay Arts Vegas students; the ceramic art pieces shown are by dual artists, each building on the other’s idea.



RedStone Recital and Gallery Series: artist Ginny Butcher and Casper College faculty Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Gallery Reception: Ginny Butcher. Recital: Faculty Musicale showcases the performance talents of our gifted faculty.



Halloween Rock Show Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4155 Legion Ln, Casper, WY

Halloween Rock Show The Shivers - The F'ing SHIVERS! Polly - Your local Nirvana cover band Horror Business - Your local Misfits cover band legends Egoista - Denver based punk band. Will blow your...