Laurier, WA

Laurier events calendar

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 6 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Live events are coming to Laurier.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laurier area:

Republic City Council Meeting

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Republic City Council will be holding their next public meeting, MONDAY, September 20th. This meeting will begin at 5:00 PM For any question please call Republic City Hall (509) 775-3216

Autumn Farm-To-Table Dinner

Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 192 Jacknife Lookout Rd, Kettle Falls, WA

Dreamswept Farm is excited to be hosting an autumn farm-to-table dinner for local farm Straight Out The Mud. This dinner will feature a gourmet full course meal that showcases the shining stars of...

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - kinda

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

What happened to the Dinner Theatre??? Join us for a dinner worthy of our usual murder mysteries, and then enjoy one if our past shows on the big screen. Its still a mystery from the Cutter Players!!

Zombie Dash

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Zombie Dash Colville, WA, USA - Our annual Halloween fun run in Yep Kanum Park. This year… - October 29, 2021

M&M Science

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

We will be celebrating National M&M Day by using the tasty treat to conduct some easy science experiments! We’ll try to take the M off of an M&M and use water to make an M&M rainbow. There might...

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

