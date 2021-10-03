Live events Ironside — what’s coming up

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are coming to Ironside.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironside area:

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Stewardship party: Burns Paiute Tribe Sagebrush Steppe Planting Juntura, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Prepare to get your hands dirty! For this stewardship program we will be working in the uplands of Eastern Oregon, supporting the Burns Paiute Tribe's Natural Resources staff with a project...

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Instructor: Debbie Penning Dates & Times: Class 1: October 12th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm Class 2: Oct. 18th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Class 3: Oct. 28th from 6:00pm ...

Baker City Farmers Market Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Baker City Farmers Market. Fresh local and straight from the farm produce, eggs and beef. Wednesdays June - October in Downtown Baker City

Halloween NIGHT TRAIN Great Orange Pumpkin Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

This is a haunting fun night Friday the 29th - 2 trains will run 1st at 7:00PM and 2nd at 8:00PM the train will run from Sumpter 211 Austin Jct. to the river and back to Sumpter. The Depot will...