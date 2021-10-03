CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironside, OR

Live events Ironside — what’s coming up

Ironside Voice
Ironside Voice
 6 days ago

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are coming to Ironside.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironside area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ8bY_0cFqT2js00

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q4aH_0cFqT2js00

Stewardship party: Burns Paiute Tribe Sagebrush Steppe Planting

Juntura, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Prepare to get your hands dirty! For this stewardship program we will be working in the uplands of Eastern Oregon, supporting the Burns Paiute Tribe's Natural Resources staff with a project...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkSv9_0cFqT2js00

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Adult Wheel Throwing for Beginners Instructor: Debbie Penning Dates & Times: Class 1: October 12th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm Class 2: Oct. 18th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Class 3: Oct. 28th from 6:00pm ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8QvU_0cFqT2js00

Baker City Farmers Market

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Baker City Farmers Market. Fresh local and straight from the farm produce, eggs and beef. Wednesdays June - October in Downtown Baker City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoiHE_0cFqT2js00

Halloween NIGHT TRAIN Great Orange Pumpkin

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

This is a haunting fun night Friday the 29th - 2 trains will run 1st at 7:00PM and 2nd at 8:00PM the train will run from Sumpter 211 Austin Jct. to the river and back to Sumpter. The Depot will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
State
Oregon State
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sumpter, OR
City
Ironside, OR
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burns Paiute Tribe#Live Events#The Burns Paiute#Depot
Ironside Voice

Ironside Voice

Ironside, OR
1
Followers
206
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

With Ironside Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy