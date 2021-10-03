CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett calendar: Coming events

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Fort Mckavett is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Mckavett:

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Sonora

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Sonora (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 6p.

Wood Badge 6 - Weekend #2 of 2

Menard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 299 Camp Sol Mayer, Menard, TX

DEADLINE - August 16th, 2021 - Wood Badge is BSA’s “next level” training course that puts you in the position of your Scouts, working together as members of a Cub Scout Pack, Scouts BSA Troop, and...

Mark Chesnutt @ Cooper´s BBQ/LIVE!

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 20809 Hwy 277 South, Christoval, TX

Mark Chesnutt, the Honky Tonk Legend, is coming to Christoval, TX for one memorable night. Click the ticket link or go to our website for more info! All ticket levels ON SALE NOW!!

Archaeology Day

Fort McKavett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7066 FM 864, Fort McKavett, TX

Come join us for quarterly night sky photography and annual archeology day! Fort McKavett is known for its naturally luminous sky when the … More

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

