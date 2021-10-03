NV authorities involved in deadly shooting northeast of Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is leading an investigation on a deadly shooting that involved authorities on Sunday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

Trooper Travis Smaka, public information officer with the NHP, said authorities were called about a rolling domestic battery happening in a gray Toyota Corolla just before 8 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street.

Witnesses informed police that a man was seen hitting a female in the car.

Troopers were then able to locate the Carolla and make contact with the occupants on Lake Mead Boulevard near mile marker 14 but that's when a shooting occurred that killed the man who was reportedly part of the couple in question.

Trooper Smaka did not share any further immediate details but said the incident remains under investigation with multiple agencies looking into the situation.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a road closure at the scene from Sunday morning.

