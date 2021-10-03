CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache calendar: Events coming up

Fort Apache Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Apache:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14587Z_0cFqSz2f00

Fall Play Days

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 620 E McNeil, Show Low, AZ

Spy school training is the first step we will take to prepare these new agents (ages 5-12) for a great adventure ahead. Once the training is over we will play detective and discover who’s stolen a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vhkzf_0cFqSz2f00

Slow Low, AZ ~ 3rd Annual Field of Honor® 2021

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

** Public Welcome ** The Show Low community loves the Stars & Stripes and the veterans who have honored the flag through their service and sacrifice, and the Fisher of Men for Veterans put their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIpq8_0cFqSz2f00

Show Low Film Festival- White Mountains Arizona Film Fest

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1501 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Two Day festival Pass for all Show Low Film Festival films (NOT regular movies) Oct 16 and 17 at the WME theater in Lakeside Pinetop. Early discounted passes are available until Sep 15th only...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2JDF_0cFqSz2f00

2021 Military/Veteran Women’s Expo – Show Low (Exhibitors)

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1001 W Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

2021 Military/Veteran Women’s Expo – Show Low About this Event The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services is pleased to bring the 2021 Arizona Military/Veteran Women's Expo to Show Low! Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMmlQ_0cFqSz2f00

JJ'S Adobe Auto Inc Public Auto Auction Conducted by Hookbid

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1628 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

UPDATE: AUCTION EVENT HAS BEEN CHANGED TO OCTOBER 16TH, 2021 Hook your Bids at the White Mountain's first Public Auto Auction. JJs Adobe Auto Inc In Association with Hookbid Auctions Presents JJs...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

