Morse, TX

Live events coming up in Morse

 6 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Morse is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23l7wz_0cFqSy9w00

Antelope Creek Village Tour

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 37084 Alibates Rd, Fritch, TX

Come visit Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and take the Antelope Creek Village tour. On this tour you will be able to learn about the people who lived and quarried Alibates Flint in what...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hJTV_0cFqSy9w00

Calavera Fall Fiesta

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come out and shop your heart out! We will have several vendors to shop from, a pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins, and a photographer on-site! Come out and have some fun! 🎃

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWSiO_0cFqSy9w00

Meeting with District Governor, Jerry Whatley

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

Join us as we welcome our District Governor, Jerry Whatley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmq6o_0cFqSy9w00

Angela's Mission 5k Run / Walk

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Borger, TX

Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8 am start Registrations prior to October 2 guaranteed a t-shirt. Angela's Mission is to prevent youth suicide through awareness and prevention education in Hutchinson...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTion_0cFqSy9w00

Mobile Office in Dumas

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1220 E 1st St, Dumas, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

