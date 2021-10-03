Coming soon: Gateway events

(GATEWAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Gateway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gateway area:

MIC Lecture: Julia Buckwalter ~ Community Artist in the Parks Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25 E Center St, Moab, UT

Join the 2021 Community Artist in the Parks, Julia Buckwalter, as she looks back on her many experiences interacting with the visitors to National Parks in Southeast Utah. This evening is sure to...

3-day MTB skills camps in Moab, UT Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Moab, UT 84532

Join us for three fantastic days of learning and shredding on Moab's world class trails. You'll leave with way more skills and confidence!

Women's Wellness Retreat Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1551 N Riverview Dr, Moab, UT 84532

Disconnect to connect with the roots of who you are during a private rejuvenation retreat in Moab, Utah.

PGP Auto Show Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Moab, UT

We are excited to announce our 2021 automotive show located in Moab Utah! Be ready to enjoy spectacular vehicles with beautiful views! Join us in our automotive wonderland! ALL MAKES AND MODELS...

Moab Regional Fire School 2021 Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3641 South Hwy 191, Moab, UT 84532

October 1 & 2 - Instructor I & October 8 & 9 - Live Fire/Initial Fire Attack / PPE/SCBA/Search and Rescue / Advanced Extrication