Oxbow, ME

What’s up Oxbow: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxbow:

Harvest Chocolate Festival

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 830 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Harvest Chocolate Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Harvest Chocolate Festival, join Facebook today.

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 260 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Living Well with Chronic Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions. Participants learn practical tools to help develop...

Northern Viewpoint Book Club - October: "Before We Were Yours" - Session 1

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 79 Blake St UNIT 2, Presque Isle, ME

We have received a grant from Maine Humanities Council to offer a book club at a very low cost of only $10/month. The cost to register for all 10 sessions is $80, that is a $20 savings! This...

Weekdays Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Presque isle

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 33 Edgemont Dr, Presque Isle, ME

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Digital Marketing training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Digital Marketing Training Classes...

Masardis ATV Club

Masardis, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 26 School St, Masardis, ME

Monthly club meetings are held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month, 7 pm, at the Masardis Town Hall.

Comments / 0

#Local Events#Live Events#Cancer#Maine Humanities Council#Digital Marketing
With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

