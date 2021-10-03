Spofford events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Live events are coming to Spofford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spofford area:

2021 Uvalde Friends of NRA Event

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us for the Annual Uvalde Friends of NRA Event on October 7th, 2021 at the Uvalde County Fairplex! Doors will open at 6pm. *GUN RAFFLES* LIVE AUCTION* SPECIAL DRAWINGS* *Limited Edition...

MariARTchi Madness

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Join us for the exciting free music and art festival, MariARTchi Madness and the special ticketed concert featuring Metalachi: The World's First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band with special...

Metalachi With Special Guest SURGE

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Uvalde welcomes Metalachi for a night of heavy metal favorites set to the unique mariachi arrangements of the one and only Metalachi. The Uvalde Main Street program welcomes Metalachi for a night...

Corks & Kegs Queso Fest 2021

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 379-443 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Join in on the fun at Corks and Kegs Queso Fest! Compete for Best Queso Team title, or come for the food, music, wine/beer tasting, and chips!

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2209 N Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Cars and Coffee of Del Rio is held the last Sunday of every month from 9am to 12:00 Noon at Starbucks and Plaza Del Sol Mall. Open to all car enthusiasts and gearheads, backyard mechanics, and the...


