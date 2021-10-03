Ojo Feliz calendar: Coming events

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Live events are coming to Ojo Feliz.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ojo Feliz:

District 2 - 3A Las Vegas, NM

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1236 5th St, Las Vegas, NM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 2 - 3A, hosted by Robertson High School in Las Vegas NM. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

Live Music at El Jefe Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Tom Perry Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across...



My One and Only Angel Fire, NM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

Nashville-based husband-wife Americana duo MY ONE AND ONLY will be bringing the bold harmonies that only true lovers could discover. Accompanied by vintage acoustic guitars (with a history...

Sol Ranch Erosion Control Workshop Wagon Mound, NM

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Let\'s make rock structures! Learn to build rock structures to armor soil that is in highly erodible areas. Quivira\'s Morika Hensley, will help participants identify erosion features on the...

