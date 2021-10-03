CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojo Feliz, NM

Ojo Feliz calendar: Coming events

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 6 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Live events are coming to Ojo Feliz.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ojo Feliz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x5Xo_0cFqStkJ00

District 2 - 3A

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1236 5th St, Las Vegas, NM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 2 - 3A, hosted by Robertson High School in Las Vegas NM. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjB6A_0cFqStkJ00

Live Music at El Jefe

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Tom Perry Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9xK_0cFqStkJ00

My One and Only

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

Nashville-based husband-wife Americana duo MY ONE AND ONLY will be bringing the bold harmonies that only true lovers could discover. Accompanied by vintage acoustic guitars (with a history...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhfmZ_0cFqStkJ00

Sol Ranch Erosion Control Workshop

Wagon Mound, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Let\'s make rock structures! Learn to build rock structures to armor soil that is in highly erodible areas. Quivira\'s Morika Hensley, will help participants identify erosion features on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333wyC_0cFqStkJ00

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY at Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM 87710

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

