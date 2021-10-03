CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinson, OK

Vinson calendar: Coming events

Vinson Times
Vinson Times
 6 days ago

(VINSON, OK) Vinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kvTb_0cFqSsra00

Altus, OK - Halftime Sports Bar - Oil Wrestling

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1613 E Broadway St, Altus, OK

One-of-a-kind special show with audience participation. Great for Birthdays and Bachelor parties or just a fun night out! This isn't just for men women love it too. Grab your friends and get ready...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQEBF_0cFqSsra00

Bart Crow Live @ The Orient

Blair, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Blair, OK

October 21, 2021 Bart Crow Live with special Guest Jared Rosin & The Shuffle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCcG4_0cFqSsra00

Dani Carson at Octoberfest Celebration

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 N Park Ave, Altus, OK

Dani Carson at Octoberfest Celebration Hosted By Dani Carson Music. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Stanton., New details will be released the closer to the event we get!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0wJg_0cFqSsra00

Main Street Halloween on Main

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvH0m_0cFqSsra00

AFGE Altus District 9 Training

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2804 N Main St, Altus, OK

Explore all upcoming collective bargaining events in Altus, Oklahoma, find information & tickets for upcoming collective bargaining events happening in Altus, Oklahoma.

Vinson Times

Vinson Times

Vinson, OK
6
Followers
244
Post
179
Views
ABOUT

With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

