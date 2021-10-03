Lefor events coming up

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lefor area:

S.T.E.A.M. Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Science ~ Technology ~ Engineering ~ Art ~ Math projects for ages 6 to 9. Activity is 45 minutes in length. *Sign-up required! Sign-up can be found on the library's website under the "Events ...

Scene of the Crime Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Ages will be 16+, due to the nature of crime itself. Sign-up is required. Groups of up to 8 detectives will have exactly 81 minutes to solve the crime and that is also actually your first clue.

Live Book Night (all ages) Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

Bring in your homework, coloring books and crayons, art projects, or whatever crafty thing you are working on, and listen to a chapter book being read by a librarian. 1 hour in length.

10th Annual Pancake Karnival – Dickinson Rotary Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 230 3rd Ave E, Dickinson, ND

Sunday, October 10, 20218:00 AM – 12:30 PM MTEagles Club, Dickinson, NDHelp eradicate polio. Sponsored by Dickinson Rotary. All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites...

Festivus Games @ CrossFit Amicus Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 340 29th St E suite a, Dickinson, ND

Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co