Hayes calendar: What's coming up

(HAYES, SD) Hayes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hayes:

Pierre Fire Department Showcase Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Join Pierre Fire Department at the Northridge Plaza on Sunday, October 3rd for the Fire Department Showcase. Bring your families to meet the members of the Pierre Fire Department. Fire trucks and...

STEM Savvy Spooky Science Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Event Name: STEM Savvy Spooky Science Event Type(s): TSC Description: font Event Date: 10/12/2021 Event Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central Location: South Dakota Discovery Center 805 W Sioux Ave...

South Dakota Athletic Grants Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Women's Cancer Support Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Avera St. Mary's Women's Cancer Support Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer.

Halloween Trivia Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2013 Eastgate Ave, Pierre, SD

Register your teams of 4-6 for a fun night of trivia! Prizes, drink specials, and a chance to win a hefty bar tab!