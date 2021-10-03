CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countyline, OK

Live events Countyline — what’s coming up

Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 6 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Countyline:

Boo Review

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Who: Downtown Duncan merchants and volunteers The Main Street Duncan merchants line the sidewalks to pass out candy and treats, no cost to participate in either passing out candy or participating...

Lunch and Learn

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

To close out our Lunch and Learn program for this year, we are excited to welcome special guests from Cotton Blossom Winery. Cotton Blossom Winery, owned by Marlow residents Ryan and Meagan Bell...

Coyote Calls Craft show!

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Duncan, Oklahoma’s very own craft and vendor show! Located in the heart of town at the Chisholm Mall! Open the 3rd Saturday of every month from 10am-4pm

FALL CLASSIC

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

NSR Fall Classic aims is to enhance the value of pedigreed swine, maintain breed integrity, and provide relevant member education and youth development experiences.

Big Event Duncan Time of Caring

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Big Event Duncan Time of Caring details on Oct 23-24, 2021 at - Duncan, OK

