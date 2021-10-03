CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marsland, NE

Live events Marsland — what’s coming up

Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 6 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Marsland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marsland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQtMc_0cFqSoZu00

Artist Reception for Mary Sue Suit and Joe Lucas

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 W 4th St, Alliance, NE

Artist Reception 5-7pm for Quilter Mary Sue Suit and Photographer Joe Lucas. Reception is open to the public. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elapt_0cFqSoZu00

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2472 Co Rd 62, Alliance, NE

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO Where: West Side Event Center Outdoor Patio Space When: Thursday Oct. 7th Time: 6-8PM Cost: $30 What: Join us out on the West Side Event Center's new outdoor patio space for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEurl_0cFqSoZu00

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6Z3u_0cFqSoZu00

Faculty Recital - Bobby Pace, Piano

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Main St, Chadron, NE

Our primary goal is to prepare musicians for careers in Music Education, Music Industry, or Applied Music. The development of teaching strategies, critical thinking, and communication skills is an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X1IG_0cFqSoZu00

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church (Alliance)

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 W 16th St, Alliance, NE

Parkinson’s Nebraska 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68116 402-715-4707 info@parkinsonsnebraska.org

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Marsland, NE
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#West Side#Music Education#Music Industry#Ne Artist#Quilter#Ne Celebrate Recovery#Applied Music#Ne Parkinson
Marsland Updates

Marsland Updates

Marsland, NE
2
Followers
212
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy