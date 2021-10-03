Live events Marsland — what’s coming up

(MARSLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Marsland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marsland:

Artist Reception for Mary Sue Suit and Joe Lucas Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 W 4th St, Alliance, NE

Artist Reception 5-7pm for Quilter Mary Sue Suit and Photographer Joe Lucas. Reception is open to the public. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2472 Co Rd 62, Alliance, NE

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO Where: West Side Event Center Outdoor Patio Space When: Thursday Oct. 7th Time: 6-8PM Cost: $30 What: Join us out on the West Side Event Center's new outdoor patio space for...

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Faculty Recital - Bobby Pace, Piano Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Main St, Chadron, NE

Our primary goal is to prepare musicians for careers in Music Education, Music Industry, or Applied Music. The development of teaching strategies, critical thinking, and communication skills is an...

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 W 16th St, Alliance, NE

Parkinson’s Nebraska 16811 Burdette St., Suite 1 Omaha, NE 68116 402-715-4707 info@parkinsonsnebraska.org