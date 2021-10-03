CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane Lake, MN

Live events on the horizon in Crane Lake

Crane Lake News Flash
 6 days ago

(CRANE LAKE, MN) Crane Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0cFqSnhB00

Hammer & Tongs & More: Making Basic Tools

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Hammer & Tongs & More: Making Basic Tools with Paul Webster $135 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/hammer-tongs-more-making-basic-tools2 Friday, October 8, 2021 - 5:00 PM...

Introduction to Clay Work

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Tuesdays and Thursdays October 12 through November 46:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuition: $320 Materials: $10This class has eight sessions over four weeks. It is okay to miss one session. Bisque and glaze...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfIJu_0cFqSnhB00

Native Music Fest – Indigenous

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Location : Fortune Bay Resort Casino hr Mato Nanji’s father, the late Greg Zephier, Sr., was a well-known and highly respected spiritual advisor and spokesperson for the International Indian...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zESB9_0cFqSnhB00

Starting Your Novel and “After Francesco” Reading with Brian Malloy

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Do you have a great idea for a novel? Not sure what to do next? In this user-friendly session for the first-time novelist you’ll create a basic plot outline, and get to know your main characters...

Xiao Long Bao

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Xiao Long Bao with Lacey Squier $55 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/xiao-long-bao?page=3 Friday, October 22, 2021 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuition: $35 Materials: $20 Xiao long...

