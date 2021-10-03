'The Many Saints of Newark' tallies just $5 million domestically, showcasing the pitfalls of hybrid release models

It’s been over a decade since the end of “The Sopranos,” but we’re returning to that world this week with the long-delayed arrival of “The Many Saints of Newark,” a film that’s being advertised as “A Sopranos Story.” Directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed nine episodes of the series, and written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, the film is a prequel to the HBO series, set in Newark in the ‘60s and ‘70s, with a young Tony Soprano played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of James. Tony is an observer through much of “The Many Saints of Newark,” captivated by his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), as he navigates an increasingly divided landscape in the Jersey crime scene against the backdrop of the 1967 Newark Riots. Chase called in last week to discuss the legacy of his show, why the film is happening now, and if there are more stories to tell in the Sopranos universe.

NEWARK, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO