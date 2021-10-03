CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister events coming up

Hoffmeister Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Hoffmeister calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoffmeister:

Youth Retreat at Camp Fowler

Lake Pleasant, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 152 Pelcher Rd, Lake Pleasant, NY

All middle and high school aged youth are encouraged to join us for a weekend of fun reconnecting "irl" at Camp Fowler near beautiful Speculator, NY in the Adirondacks! While more details will be...

The Chakra Show--A Live Crystal Sale with Jessie!

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5037 NY-167, Little Falls, NY

This week we're mixing things up with a different crystal Live Sale! While Larry and Deena are traveling, join Studio Assistant Jessie for a Monday night crystal showcase featuring a selection of...

Cigars and Bourbon Pairing

Little Falls, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Douglas Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

Enjoy a curated evening of bourbon, cigars and autumn views from the Overlook Mansion in Little Falls, NY.

13th Hudon's Sled Salvage Swap Meet and Tractor Pulls

Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 8201 NY-12, Barneveld, NY

Hudon's Sled Salvage 13th Annual Swap Meet and 2nd Garden Tractor Pull. October 9th, 2021. Hudon's Open House/Swap meets starts at 8am until 2pm. The garden tractor weigh ins will begin at 9am...

The Salisbury Ridgerunners Annual Grass Drags

Salisbury Center, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 717 Curtis Rd, Salisbury Center, NY

Annual Grass Drags at The Salisbury Ridgerunners Motor Sports Park October 2nd and October 3rd. Registration is from 7am to 10am on Saturday and Sunday. Driver's Meeting will be at 1030am on both...

Hoffmeister, NY
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

