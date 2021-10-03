Causey calendar: What's coming up

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

Portales Farmers Market Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Compass Academy Varsity Football @ Morton Morton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Morton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, October 1 @ 7:30p.

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi is on Facebook. To connect with Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi, join Facebook today.

Dia De Los Muertos Craft Night Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is a Hispanic celebration to commemorate loved ones who have departed. The office of Hispanic Affairs will have a presentation that helps us understand...

Complexity at the US/Mexican Border with Dr. Maria Duarte Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

This talk from Dr. Duarte, a History professor here at ENMU, provides a brief overview on the historical, cultural and legal complexities faced by ordinary people who reside on the US-Mexico...