CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Causey, NM

Causey calendar: What's coming up

Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0cFqSk3000

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvk0i_0cFqSk3000

Compass Academy Varsity Football @ Morton

Morton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Morton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, October 1 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu8LH_0cFqSk3000

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi is on Facebook. To connect with Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Dia De Los Muertos Craft Night

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is a Hispanic celebration to commemorate loved ones who have departed. The office of Hispanic Affairs will have a presentation that helps us understand...

Learn More

Complexity at the US/Mexican Border with Dr. Maria Duarte

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

This talk from Dr. Duarte, a History professor here at ENMU, provides a brief overview on the historical, cultural and legal complexities faced by ordinary people who reside on the US-Mexico...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portales, NM
City
Causey, NM
Portales, NM
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Academy#Grande Finale#Hispanic Affairs#Enmu
Causey News Beat

Causey News Beat

Causey, NM
7
Followers
172
Post
927
Views
ABOUT

With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy