CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackburn, OK

Blackburn calendar: Coming events

Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are lining up on the Blackburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHql5_0cFqSiHY00

HPDE-Hallett

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

HALLETT MOTOR RACING CIRCUIT-HALLETT, OK: If you\'re interested in coming out to a road course to test your skills and your cars abilities, then this event is for you! Hallett refers to their High...

Learn More

COMMA Championship - Round 6

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Final round of the COMMA Championship to be run Counter Clockwise (CCW) on Friday and Saturday and Clockwise (CW) on Sunday. Registration link to be provided soon.

Learn More

Hallett Oct 15, 2021

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Hosted by World Racing League at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit on Fri. Oct. 15, 2021 @ 01:00 PM

Learn More

Thunder on the Cimarron XX

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Corinthian Vintage Auto Racing on Friday, October 8, 2021 - Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, Jennings, OK - Worker Pay: $125/day

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOkqj_0cFqSiHY00

Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Visit the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum for Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours, Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, 2021, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guides will lead guests through outdoor...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Hallett, OK
City
Blackburn, OK
City
Jennings, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#World Racing League#Corinthian
Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
9
Followers
216
Post
277
Views
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy