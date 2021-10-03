Blackburn calendar: Coming events

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are lining up on the Blackburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blackburn:

HPDE-Hallett Jennings, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

HALLETT MOTOR RACING CIRCUIT-HALLETT, OK: If you\'re interested in coming out to a road course to test your skills and your cars abilities, then this event is for you! Hallett refers to their High...

COMMA Championship - Round 6 Jennings, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Final round of the COMMA Championship to be run Counter Clockwise (CCW) on Friday and Saturday and Clockwise (CW) on Sunday. Registration link to be provided soon.

Hallett Oct 15, 2021 Jennings, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Hosted by World Racing League at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit on Fri. Oct. 15, 2021 @ 01:00 PM

Thunder on the Cimarron XX Jennings, OK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

Corinthian Vintage Auto Racing on Friday, October 8, 2021 - Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, Jennings, OK - Worker Pay: $125/day

Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours Pawnee, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Visit the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum for Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours, Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, 2021, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guides will lead guests through outdoor...