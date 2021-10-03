CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, SD

Erwin calendar: Coming events

Erwin Daily
Erwin Daily
 6 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are coming to Erwin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erwin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DESa0_0cFqShOp00

Town Hall Meeting Lake Norton, SD (CST)

Lake Norden, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 520 Main Ave, Lake Norden, SD

Town Hall Meeting Lake Norton, SD (CST) Hosted By Convention of States South Dakota. Event starts on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 and happening at Lake Norden Community Center, 520 Main Avenue, Lake...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHHba_0cFqShOp00

PALS Heartcode Part 2 (Skills Evaluation Session )--

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Pediatric Life Support. About this Event HeartCode® PALS is designed for healthcare professionals who need Pediatric Advanced Life...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwcmA_0cFqShOp00

Ribbon Cutting - Steve Gales State Farm

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 101 19th St NE, Watertown, SD

Join us October 5th for a 10 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at Steve Gales State Farm. We will cut the ribbon at 2:30pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlORk_0cFqShOp00

Kingsbury County Ducks Unlimited Dinner

De Smet, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 705 Wilder Ln SW, De Smet, SD

Kingsbury County Ducks Unlimited DinnerDe Smet Event Center5:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Kingsbury County SD0020@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIgRd_0cFqShOp00

3D Mammography Screening in Estelline

Estelline, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 305 Hospital Dr, Estelline, SD

Get the most from your yearly breast exam by scheduling a 3D mammogram through our mobile screening unit. With 3D technology, you get a clearer picture of your breast health. This means: • Earlier...

