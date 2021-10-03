CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Termo, CA

Termo events coming up

Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 6 days ago

(TERMO, CA) Live events are coming to Termo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Termo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utrRC_0cFqSaDk00

Big Valley Advisory Committee October Meeting

Bieber, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a continued discussion covering chapters 1-12 of the Draft Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5cjS_0cFqSaDk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFjF6_0cFqSaDk00

2021 Ducks Unlimited Banquet @ Honey Lake

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 400 Main St, Susanville, CA

After the fire forced us to move venues and dates were back. Banquet with prizes, games, auctions and raffles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3t0K_0cFqSaDk00

Indoor Storytime at Lassen Library

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Back by popular demand.... Indoor Storytime! This weekly program is geared toward children 0-5 with stories, songs, and activites!

Termo Journal

Termo, CA
