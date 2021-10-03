Termo events coming up
(TERMO, CA) Live events are coming to Termo.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Termo:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA
Join us for a continued discussion covering chapters 1-12 of the Draft Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 400 Main St, Susanville, CA
After the fire forced us to move venues and dates were back. Banquet with prizes, games, auctions and raffles.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130
Back by popular demand.... Indoor Storytime! This weekly program is geared toward children 0-5 with stories, songs, and activites!
Comments / 0