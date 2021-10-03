Termo events coming up

(TERMO, CA) Live events are coming to Termo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Termo:

Big Valley Advisory Committee October Meeting Bieber, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a continued discussion covering chapters 1-12 of the Draft Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

2021 Ducks Unlimited Banquet @ Honey Lake Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 400 Main St, Susanville, CA

After the fire forced us to move venues and dates were back. Banquet with prizes, games, auctions and raffles.

Indoor Storytime at Lassen Library Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Back by popular demand.... Indoor Storytime! This weekly program is geared toward children 0-5 with stories, songs, and activites!