Events on the Briggsville calendar

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Briggsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Booneville, AR

Enter the October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

2021 Annual Family Fun Day Jessieville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 155 Crystal Ridge Ln, Jessieville, AR

Join us on Saturday, October 9, 2021, for our Annual Family Fun Day. It IS a very fun day for the entire family! We have guests who make an annual trip for this special weekend. Purchase your day...

Youth Squirrel Tournament Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 AR-309, Paris, AR

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

Casa Fall Fest Casa, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Casa Fall Fest at Casa, Arkansas, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet Magazine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet, hosted by Magazine High School (JD Leftwich) in Magazine AR. Starting Saturday, October 30th.