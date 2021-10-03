CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggsville, AR

Events on the Briggsville calendar

Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 6 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Briggsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sklQv_0cFqSQLM00

October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2)

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Booneville, AR

Enter the October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wSCJ_0cFqSQLM00

2021 Annual Family Fun Day

Jessieville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 155 Crystal Ridge Ln, Jessieville, AR

Join us on Saturday, October 9, 2021, for our Annual Family Fun Day. It IS a very fun day for the entire family! We have guests who make an annual trip for this special weekend. Purchase your day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEo0X_0cFqSQLM00

Youth Squirrel Tournament

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 AR-309, Paris, AR

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE76O_0cFqSQLM00

Casa Fall Fest

Casa, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Casa Fall Fest at Casa, Arkansas, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTkDl_0cFqSQLM00

2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet

Magazine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet, hosted by Magazine High School (JD Leftwich) in Magazine AR. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

Briggsville, AR
ABOUT

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

