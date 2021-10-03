Essex calendar: Coming events

(ESSEX, MT) Live events are coming to Essex.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Essex area:

Thirsty Thursday with Tommy Edwards Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 5 Swan Way, Bigfork, MT

Live Music with Tommy Edwards. Sometimes its double Tommy Edwards and friends.

The Lion King JR Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

Based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name and William Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," "The Lion King" is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line...

Steel Challenge Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14210 MT-83, Bigfork, MT

Main setup is The day before the match at 5pm. All help is appreciated. Finish setup is at 8am match day. Come help out and support the club. We will see you there. Match fee is $20 if...

Private Group Rental — Dancing Spirit Ranch Columbia Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1600 Conn Rd, Columbia Falls, MT

Planning a getaway with family or friends? Do you need a perfect gathering location while you explore all that the Flathead Valley has to offer? look no further. With private accommodation for up...

40th Anniversary of Montana’s oldest foot race West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Help us celebrate the 40th anniversary of Montana’s oldest foot race! Fall colors on point. Fried chicken ordered. Tell your friends we need volunteers to run aid stations!