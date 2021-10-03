Live events Mcalister — what’s coming up
(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mcalister area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2000 Humphrey Rd, Clovis, NM
The Clovis Christian (Clovis, NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. New Mexico School for the Deaf (Santa Fe, NM) on Thursday, October 14 @ 4p.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM
Presentation at 6pm, observing at 7 pm in the parking lot. NASA Sponsored event. We will see the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and possibly Venus. This will the Last public observation event of 2021.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Happy 1 Year Celebration to our Club! 🎉 Join the Party and help us CELEBRATE 1 YEAR of allowing us to serve our Downtown Clovis area and wonderful Community with fun, Health and lots of love here...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 400 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM
Rock climbing for all levels, snacks & drinks on us, ping pong, corn hole, and a whole lot of community building. Hope to see you there! More details coming soon.
