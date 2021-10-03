Live events Mcalister — what’s coming up

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.

NMSD Varsity Football @ Clovis Christian Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Humphrey Rd, Clovis, NM

The Clovis Christian (Clovis, NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. New Mexico School for the Deaf (Santa Fe, NM) on Thursday, October 14 @ 4p.

Int'l Observe the Moon Night at the Clovis-Carver Public Library Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM

Presentation at 6pm, observing at 7 pm in the parking lot. NASA Sponsored event. We will see the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and possibly Venus. This will the Last public observation event of 2021.

Happy 1 Year Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Happy 1 Year Celebration to our Club! 🎉 Join the Party and help us CELEBRATE 1 YEAR of allowing us to serve our Downtown Clovis area and wonderful Community with fun, Health and lots of love here...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rocktober Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 400 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM

Rock climbing for all levels, snacks & drinks on us, ping pong, corn hole, and a whole lot of community building. Hope to see you there! More details coming soon.