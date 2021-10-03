Balfour events calendar

(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balfour:

Krafty's Spooktacular Halloween Party Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

It’s that time of year again..... put on your best costume and join the party! Friday | 10.29.2021 | 7:00pm to 2:00am Ca$h prizes for the top 3! Creepy Cocktails will be served and the grill will...

Rugby, ND Timed Online Equipment Consignment Auction Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

McHenry County Farmers Union Fall Festival Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

Memorial Service Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 119 3rd St SW, Rugby, ND

Eleanor Todd, age 85 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1936 in Gary, IN to Arthur and Marjorie (Hubbard) Hokanson, both of whom preceded her...

Trapper's Education - Velva Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

Trappers Education Class to learn the basics of setting traps and different animal tracks and fur handling. You may also like the following events from North Dakota Fur Hunter's and Trappers...