CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balfour, ND

Balfour events calendar

Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
 6 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) Balfour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balfour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mUwH_0cFqRq8L00

Krafty's Spooktacular Halloween Party

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

It’s that time of year again..... put on your best costume and join the party! Friday | 10.29.2021 | 7:00pm to 2:00am Ca$h prizes for the top 3! Creepy Cocktails will be served and the grill will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIo7K_0cFqRq8L00

Rugby, ND Timed Online Equipment Consignment Auction

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f43W3_0cFqRq8L00

McHenry County Farmers Union Fall Festival

Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

North Dakota Farmers Union | 1415 12th Avenue SE | PO Box 2136 | Jamestown, ND 58401 | Toll Free: 800-366-8331 | Local: 701-252-2341 classifieds | media | contact us | privacy | terms

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyVbB_0cFqRq8L00

Memorial Service

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 119 3rd St SW, Rugby, ND

Eleanor Todd, age 85 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1936 in Gary, IN to Arthur and Marjorie (Hubbard) Hokanson, both of whom preceded her...

Learn More

Trapper's Education - Velva

Velva, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1901 US-52, Velva, ND

Trappers Education Class to learn the basics of setting traps and different animal tracks and fur handling. You may also like the following events from North Dakota Fur Hunter's and Trappers...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balfour, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Rugby, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
City
Harvey, ND
City
Lincoln, ND
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Nd 58401#Nd Trappers Education
Balfour Digest

Balfour Digest

Balfour, ND
0
Followers
205
Post
31
Views
ABOUT

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy