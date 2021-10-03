CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Art, TX

Live events Art — what’s coming up

Art News Alert
Art News Alert
 6 days ago

(ART, TX) Art has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Art area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o29tC_0cFqRoc700

Trunk or Treat — First UMC Brady

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

Come and participate in the annual Trunk or Treat. Decorate your car or truck and wear costumes to hand out candy and treats to the children, youth and adults who will enjoy themselves.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uUtc_0cFqRoc700

Chat & Coffee

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 10/27/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6N1W_0cFqRoc700

The Art of Creative Writing

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Would you like to… ✓ Grow your creative writing skills? ✓ Explore the tools and techniques of powerful writers? ✓ Bring your stories, poetry, memoirs to life? ✓ Build writing habits for yourself...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BWqR_0cFqRoc700

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v9dW_0cFqRoc700

5D Barrel and 3D Poles

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

Wednesday at the JLK. Save the dates for these weekly races in Llano, TX

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Poetry#Sun Oct 10#Tx Come#Jlk
Art News Alert

Art News Alert

Art, TX
13
Followers
244
Post
283
Views
ABOUT

With Art News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy