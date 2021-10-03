Live events Art — what’s coming up

(ART, TX) Art has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Art area:

Trunk or Treat — First UMC Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

Come and participate in the annual Trunk or Treat. Decorate your car or truck and wear costumes to hand out candy and treats to the children, youth and adults who will enjoy themselves.

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 10/27/2021

The Art of Creative Writing Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Would you like to… ✓ Grow your creative writing skills? ✓ Explore the tools and techniques of powerful writers? ✓ Bring your stories, poetry, memoirs to life? ✓ Build writing habits for yourself...

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

5D Barrel and 3D Poles Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

Wednesday at the JLK. Save the dates for these weekly races in Llano, TX