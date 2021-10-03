Agar calendar: What's coming up

(AGAR, SD) Live events are lining up on the Agar calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Agar:

Halloween Trivia Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2013 Eastgate Ave, Pierre, SD

Register your teams of 4-6 for a fun night of trivia! Prizes, drink specials, and a chance to win a hefty bar tab!

A Little Piece of Heaven Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works in the shop, finds a friend in the sassy elderly Lily, although...

SDEMSA Annual Conference Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The SDEMSA Annual Conference intends to work with the South Dakota Department of Health EMS division to provide the best possible pre-hospital emergency health care to the people of the State of...

Vitalant Blood Drive Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Pierre Players is hosting a community blood drive with Vitalant on October 4 from 3:45 pm to 6:15 pm at the Grand Opera House. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call...

Pierre Fire Department Showcase Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Join Pierre Fire Department at the Northridge Plaza on Sunday, October 3rd for the Fire Department Showcase. Bring your families to meet the members of the Pierre Fire Department. Fire trucks and...