Best Animation Companies in Sydney – Tips For Choosing an Animation Company

Even though it was considered taboo in any religion, humans have had an affinity for demons and the world of the supernatural for decades. You see a lot of it in popular culture: books, movies, TV shows, comics, and sometimes even anime. There’s just something about the blood, gore, horror, and insane abilities demons exhibit that has a way of keeping our eyes glued to the screen. Although American shows like Lucifer and Supernatural have definitely set a standard for the demon genre, they are nothing compared to some of the more popular demonic stories told in anime. Nowadays, demon anime has even gotten so good that it’s played an instrumental part in building the new anime wave sweeping the world. Thanks to that, young and old alike are now opening their horizons and looking for anime to binge-watch.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO