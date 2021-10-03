CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Earth, ND

White Earth events coming soon

White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 6 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) Live events are lining up on the White Earth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Earth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLi7a_0cFqRFuo00

Rock Club 2021

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:59 PM

Address: Im Brauke 17, 58802 Balve

Oliver Schubert - DJ des ehemaligen PointOne in Hemer - legt die besten Rock-Hits der 80er und 90er auf. Kultiger Abend mit Retro-Flair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYylh_0cFqRFuo00

Northern Lights Men Chorus — Visit Stanley

Stanley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11-17 3rd Ave SW, Stanley, ND

Sunday, October 17. 3 p.m. Northern Lights Men Chorus. The best of barbershop!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xwyyl_0cFqRFuo00

Mountrail County, ND

Parshall, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountrail County, NDTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $270.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $290.00Silver Sponsor Couple: $550.00Gold Sponsor Table: $650.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onaen_0cFqRFuo00

Estate Planning for Elders of North Segment

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 710 East Ave, New Town, ND

Estate planning services are available for MHA Elders ages 60 and over! Time slots are available October 12th and 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m by appointment only at the Northern Lights Wellness...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vndf_0cFqRFuo00

Can-Am Defender Giveaway at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Work and play in this rugged Can-Am HD5 Defender side-by-side. Performs on the toughest trails and the busiest work sites. Winch and plow included in all three giveaways.

Learn More

Comments / 0

City
White Earth, ND
With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

